Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $65,000 in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 102,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. B. Riley lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.86.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $84,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,973,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,926,936.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $26,799.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,396.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $84,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,973,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,926,936.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,904 shares of company stock valued at $175,567 over the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

