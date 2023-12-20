Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $277,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 76.1% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

AEP opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $98.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.