Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $240,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of IBM opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

