Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $207,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DAL opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

