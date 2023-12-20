Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.60.

Cintas stock opened at $560.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $534.77 and a 200-day moving average of $508.93. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $576.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

