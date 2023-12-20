Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 89.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,069 shares of company stock worth $38,803,642. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,649.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,604.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,532.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

