Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS MTUM opened at $157.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.39. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.