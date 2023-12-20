Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,750 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157,064 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VZ opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

