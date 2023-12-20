Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,107 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 281.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total value of $40,968.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,058.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $128,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,743.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total value of $40,968.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,058.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.58.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $252.48 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 245.13 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.16.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

