Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,732 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at $11,102,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,432 shares of company stock worth $1,437,477. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $123.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.94.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

