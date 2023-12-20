Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRTY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $396,000.

Cambria Trinity ETF Price Performance

BATS:TRTY opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66.

Cambria Trinity ETF Profile

The Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds with exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equity, fixed income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

