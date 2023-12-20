Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

