Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 51.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

