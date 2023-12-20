Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.86.

Shares of CHPT opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $26,799.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,396.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,904 shares of company stock worth $175,567. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

