Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Performance
Shares of POLA stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Polar Power has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.88.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Power
- Trading Halts Explained
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.