Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 64 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,407,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $479.08. The company has a market capitalization of $370.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

