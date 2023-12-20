Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.00 and a 200 day moving average of $111.72. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $133.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.