Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,401 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $213,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 75.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 88,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,827 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 102,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 75,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 741,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 4.0 %

Pfizer stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

