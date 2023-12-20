Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 88,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 37,827 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 102,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.