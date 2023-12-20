Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,379,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,870 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $45,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Get Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.