Perkins Coie Trust Co Makes New $47,000 Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PPL opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

View Our Latest Report on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.