Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $3.40 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Up 4.0 %

Pfizer stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

