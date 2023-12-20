Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $102,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.17.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

