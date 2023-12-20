PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

PEP opened at $167.95 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $230.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Argus cut their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

