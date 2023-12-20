PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $167.95 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.53. The stock has a market cap of $230.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

