PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

PFSI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.57.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.53. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $93.50.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $243,883.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,645.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,024,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $243,883.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,645.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,301 shares of company stock worth $19,967,865. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

