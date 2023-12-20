Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.090-0.140 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.36.

PEB opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.26%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $142,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $176,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

