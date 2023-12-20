Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Payoneer Global in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 15th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $208.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.91 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.11%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,791,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,894 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 31,033 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,979,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $68,198.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,245,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,952,507.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $71,209.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,741,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,630.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $68,198.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,245,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,952,507.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,388 shares of company stock valued at $833,283. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

