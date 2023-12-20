Patrick Joseph Madson Sells 942 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $76,537.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at $408,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE NIC opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $85.20. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIC shares. TheStreet downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,031,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,788,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

