Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Up 55.4 %

Shares of PBLA stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.63). On average, research analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will post -9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Panbela Therapeutics news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $189,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $175,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $72,000. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

