Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,298.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 130,479 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 56.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 85.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,417,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,032 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 35.8% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.