Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $16,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,679,000 after buying an additional 308,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,170,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,695,000 after buying an additional 102,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,703,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after buying an additional 182,087 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

