OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.38.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
