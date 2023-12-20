OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimumBank by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

