Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter.

Optex Systems Trading Up 18.6 %

Optex Systems stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.29. Optex Systems has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optex Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPXS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Optex Systems in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Optex Systems in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Optex Systems in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Optex Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,371,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, and commander weapon station sights; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

