Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

ONTX stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 89,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the period. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

