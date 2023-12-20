Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells $620,725.17 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OKTA stock opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.82. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Okta by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in Okta by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Okta by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Okta by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

