Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Sells 12,365 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stock

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brookfield alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of Brookfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,310.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -933.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,556,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,717,000 after purchasing an additional 587,792 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 12.2% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield by 68.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 206,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.