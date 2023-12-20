NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 473.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,874 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,876,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,096,655,000 after buying an additional 182,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $229.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $150.90 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.76 and a 200-day moving average of $201.33.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

