NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 175.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,709,502 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9 %

NVDA opened at $496.04 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.38 and a 200-day moving average of $447.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

