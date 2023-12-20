NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Schwab Charitable Fund’s Largest Position

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,631,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 109,307 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 96.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund owned 0.15% of NVIDIA worth $1,579,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 1,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 175.5% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 391.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $496.04 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $461.38 and a 200 day moving average of $447.24.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,709,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

