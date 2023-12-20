Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $448.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $105.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

