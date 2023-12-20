Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,248 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,280,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,316,000 after buying an additional 163,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The firm has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

