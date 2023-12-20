Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Price Performance

Shares of Novan stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $5,603.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

Institutional Trading of Novan

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $2,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novan by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novan by 20.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Stories

