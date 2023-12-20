Northside Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average is $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

