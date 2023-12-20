Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 17,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 114,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $233.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $260.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.