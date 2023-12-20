Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $3.40 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.10. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOK. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NYSE NOK opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 696.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 744,800 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 30,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 112,149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 829,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

