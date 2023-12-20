Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Set to Split on Thursday, December 28th (OTCMKTS:NFPDF)

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Free Report) shares are going to split on Thursday, December 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 28th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 28th.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

