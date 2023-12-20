Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Set to Split on Thursday, December 28th (OTCMKTS:NFPDF)

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, December 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 28th.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of NFPDF opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average is $88.64. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.05 and a 12-month high of $98.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

