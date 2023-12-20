New Street Research Initiates Coverage on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stock analysts at New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. New Street Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $578.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $520.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $593.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

