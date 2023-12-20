Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, October 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Alteryx stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.51. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. Research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,861,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Alteryx by 584.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,065 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,168,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,878,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

